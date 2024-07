Super Liquor in Dargaville was the target of a ram raid early on Sunday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Super Liquor store in Dargaville was ram raided early this morning, police say.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified just before 3am that a car had been used to gain entry into a store 20 minutes earlier on Victoria St.

A stolen car was found abandoned nearby this morning and the spokeswoman said inquiries were under way to see if the offenders could be identified and located.

An image shared on a community Facebook page showed damage to the front of the shop.