Whangārei police during their targeted crackdown on boy racers. Photo / NZ Police

2 May, 2023 12:02 AM 2 mins to read

Police have labelled their crackdown on boy racers and illegally modified cars a “huge success”.

Cars were pulled over in Whangārei and thoroughly examined by police vehicle inspectors over the course of the weekend.

Thirteen unsafe vehicles with significant faults were ordered off the road by police. An additional three vehicles were impounded for 28 days by officers.

Altered seatbelts, suspension, exhausts, airbag modifications, window tints, lighting, tyres and window stickers were some of the faults pinged by police.

In order for an impounded car to be released, the owner has to pay the towing company’s towing and storage fees but, depending on the offence committed, there may also be a fine.

Officers also carried out 80 breath tests, that netted three drivers for driving with excess breath alcohol levels and two for driving while disqualified.

Police said one driver was charged with illegal acceleration.

All six offenders are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court.

Overall, 48 infringement notices were dished out for offences such as underage drinking and breaching licence conditions.

Senior Sergeant Stephanie Hudson, Whangārei/Kaipara Road Policing Services team leader, said the focus was not only on dangerous and illegal driving but also compliance with driver licence conditions and vehicle safety standards.

“It’s about educating these drivers on what modifications are legal and those that make the vehicles unsafe for them as well as other road users,” she said.

Hudson noted a noticeable increase in the number of young drivers with modified vehicles engaging in anti-social and dangerous driving behaviours.

The public was clearly getting sick and tired of cars racing around, she said.

“We won’t tolerate the anti-social behaviour on our roads and we will continue to target people who are intent on offending.”

Hudson warned police will continue to crackdown on motorists whose driving puts themselves at others at risk.



