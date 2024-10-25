Kaikohe woman Shianne Taite appeared in the Whangārei District Court today for sentencing after a prolonged assault at her home in May, 2022.

On that evening, the 42-year-old was home with her ex-partner, Michael Manaena, who was on EM bail.

An argument began and for almost two hours, Taite subjected Manaena to a series of assaults to the head as he remained confined in the toilet.

Taite began hitting Manaena with her fists and boots and as he blocked kicks with his arms began punching him repeatedly, pulling his head down and stomping on him.

Throughout the assault, Taite interrogated Manaena with questions and when he didn’t respond the way she wanted, continued to hurl violence at him.

The assault ceased for a moment but then moved out to the deck where Taite continued her tirade including throwing a flower pot and glass bottle at his head. The assault on the deck was said to have gone on for at least another hour.

Taite pleaded not guilty to several violence charges, including kidnapping, and went to trial in the Kaikohe District Court in May. She was acquitted of kidnapping but found guilty of wounding with intent to injure and two charges of assault with a weapon.

Judge Greg Davis said several issues raised at trial were not challenged, most specifically around Taite’s consent to have Manaena there in the first place.

“This is one of those cases where the context of the assault is significant but the broader aspects are particularly egregious in my view and what came out at trial,” Judge Davis said.

Taite had told the court she was away from her home when Manaena applied for EM bail at her house and maintained no one contacted her to gain consent. She also had a protection order in place against Manaena.

“It’s her house, he told everyone it was his, she is an occupant of the house and she was never asked.

“Taite tried to go to the police and asked ‘what’s he doing here?’ and nothing was ever done,” Judge Davis criticised.

Despite those issues, Judge Davis acknowledged the prolonged attack on Manaena, which luckily did not result in long-lasting injuries.

Judge Davis stepped away from a term of imprisonment as Taite was a single mother raising children on her own and sentenced her to 10 months home detention.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.











