Authorities say Dargaville Hospital is safe, but high-risk patients will be transferred to Whangārei Hospital. Photo / Spotmatik

Health authorities say Dargaville Hospital is safe and any patients there will be well cared for by clinical teams, despite no doctors being on site overnight.

The comments come after an email leaked to the Northern Advocate revealed local managers and NZ Nurses’ Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) did not want the hospital to stay open when there was no doctor on site because of clinical safety fears.

The decision to retain the full overnight function of the hospital was made from the very top of Health NZ Te Whatu Ora and was “100% a political decision and not a clinical safety decision”, the email says.

Hospital management and nurse delegates have since discussed the risks and agreed to keep the hospital open, working together to provide the best care possible while looking at long-term solutions.

Health NZ northern deputy chief executive Mark Shepherd assured anyone being cared for at Dargaville Hospital that it is safe and patients will be well looked after.