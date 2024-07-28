Far North doctor shortage now ‘acute’, clinical manager warns

“This is not perfect, is causing anxiety to nursing staff, but is the only option,” the manager wrote.

Problems include:

Dargaville, Kaitaia and Kawakawa hospitals are short 10 senior doctors (more than one in three positions vacant) while resident doctor cover is described as “ad hoc” due to lack of co-ordinated recruitment and funding.

Telehealth doctors are hampered by the “heavy reliance on paper-based medication charting” and the lack of electronic medical protocols in Northland “has resulted in medical error” (considered high risk).

Lack of primary care after hours service having direct impact on ED services.

Inter-hospital transport (considered high risk): Lack of availability of Hato Hone St John and alternative services.

Limited access to laboratory and radiology services within normal working hours and on-call (considered moderate risk): “The staff providing these services are stretched, often providing 24 to 72 hours continuous call back service”.

Northland emergency doctor Gary Payinda said staff frequently received messages asking them to cover shifts at rural hospitals.

Critically ill patients will be transferred from Dargaville Hospital to Whangārei Hospital

But even the region’s main hospital in Whangārei was struggling to fill rosters.

Replacing colleagues off sick now required sign-off from multiple managers.

“On my last shift there was 133% occupancy, on the shift before that 200% emergency department occupancy. That means we have twice as many patients seeking emergency care as we have doctors and nurses to see them,” he told RNZ on Friday morning.

Payinda said there was no doubt that people will be dying due to long waits in overcrowded, understaffed, emergency departments.

That was based on international research that showed for every 82 ED patients who waited longer than six to eight hours to be admitted, there was one extra death.

“That’s for a six- to eight-hour-delay, which we have all the time. I don’t mean ‘all the time’ like a couple of times a month or once a week, I mean on a daily basis.

“And in fact we don’t just have six- to eight-hour delays in getting a bed to open up upstairs - we have 12-hour delays, we have 18-hour delays, we have 24-hour delays.”





Northland emergency doctor Gary Payinda

The letter obtained by RNZ admitted the lack of an on-site doctor overnight in Dargaville was “high-risk”, with the potential for an obstetric emergency, or critically ill child or adult to turn up after hours.

“We have scenarios where people in rural hospitals are coding, which means having cardiac arrests that are being managed via a video monitor because there is no doctor in the hospital.”

The private telehealth company Emergency Consult has had the contract for hospitals in Kaitaia, Kawakawa in Bay of Islands, Dargaville and Rawene since 2019.

Its director of engagement, Dr John Bonning, said that in the three months to the end of June, Emergency Consult treated 1270 patients at those four rural hospitals.

An emergency physician himself, he said the service was “not replacing doctors, it’s supporting them”.

“Obviously we can’t provide CPR from a distance, nor can we intubate or do major procedures, but it’s safe and it augments local people, supports them, and helps to retain some of that rural workforce as well.”

It was “not sustainable” for 3.25 doctors at Dargaville Hospital to work day-shifts of 10-plus hours, then cover night shifts too, he said.

Bonning was not aware of any patients who had been harmed by mistakes in prescribing medicines remotely, as highlighted in the letter.

However, he admitted the lack of electronic systems at rural hospitals did create “confusion” at times.

According to the letter, the lack of ambulance services to transfer patients is a high risk and “a major source of distress to staff”.

The Ambulance Association’s head, Mark Quin, said the collapse of primary care in Northland was stretching crews beyond capacity.

“The staff are burned out, the morale is low, they’re currently in a pay dispute with St John, so those factors are lending themselves to the fact that sometimes staff are reluctant to come in and do overtime because they’ve simply had enough.”

Payinda - who came to Northland with his doctor wife for six months 17 years ago - said he stays because the people of Northland were “absolutely wonderful”, and the need was huge.

It was “insulting” to frontline health workers to hear the new Health Commissioner Lester Levy describe the health system as “bloated” and for politicians to deny there was any underfunding, Payinda said.

“Either they are woefully misinformed and living in a fantasy land - or they are intentionally mangling the truth for political purposes. And I don’t know which it is, but either are equally unacceptable.

“It’s real patients whose lives are on the line here, so it’s time to start being honest.”

‘Patients aren’t dying because of waiting times’

Te Whatu Ora Northern region hospital and specialist services director Mark Shepherd told Morning Report all adverse events were investigated.

“I can assure you patients aren’t dying because of waiting times.”

Shepherd said a loss of “a small number of doctors” compromised the roster.

He said Te Whatu Ora was doing a “range of significant things” to ensure patients remained safe.

It was continuing to recruit, Shepherd said, however, this was difficult in a rural environment. He could not comment on the number of job ads currently.

“It’s an open recruitment for rural doctors,” he said.

“We are continuing to recruit all clinic roles as they are reviewed as priority.”

Shepherd said to cover some gaps, Te Whatu Ora was looking to other skilled staff, such as senior nurses and paramedics.

Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti said it was not a desirable position to be in.

“It’s never a good option to not have a doctor there,” he told Morning Report.

There was funding for 10 positions across Northland, he said.

“I can reassure the people of Northland that the level of care that they need, if they need to turn up to a hospital, that they’ll be looked after by competent and professional staff and their level of care will be met.”

It may not be a doctor though.

Reti said Dargaville’s hospital remains viable but may have to rely on what he called alternative service mechanisms until doctor positions can be filled.