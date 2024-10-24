Earlier this month, Health Minister Dr Shane Reti’s office quashed rumours the hospital could be closed down, saying any such speculation was “utterly wrong”.

But an email leaked to the Northern Advocate shows local management and NZNO delegates initially recommended against keeping Dargaville Hospital fully open overnight when doctors were not there.

It also revealed the hospital does not have a doctor on the premises daily between 5pm and 8am.

The decision to retain the full overnight function of the hospital was made from the very top of Health NZ and was “100% a political decision and not a clinical safety decision”, the email said.

Hospital management and nurse delegates have since discussed the risks and agreed to keep the hospital open, working together to provide the best care possible while also looking at long term solutions.

However, nurses are particularly concerned Health NZ is not advising the public about the restriction in overnight services at the hospital, the leaked email said.

The decision to keep the hospital open was a “100% political decision and not a clinical safety decision”, a leaked email shows. Photo / Michael Cunningham

They want the public to be aware the overnight service is predominately provided through telehealth.

NZNO wants Health NZ to commit in writing to staffing the hospital with the necessary doctors as soon as possible, including asking for Government support for fast-track international visas, if necessary.

It is also considering claiming extra remuneration for the nurses having to work without doctors onsite, to provide a disincentive to running other rural hospitals without doctors, the email showed.

Union Dargaville delegate Rachyl Randell told the Northern Advocate nurses will persevere and continue to serve the community as best they can until a doctor becomes available, hoping that would be soon.

“The safety and welfare of patients, staff and the community is always our greatest priority.

“We can only do so much as nurses, we need a hands-on doctor to do physical assessments.”

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora has been asked about the comments in the leaked email but did not respond by deadline.

However, northern regional director for hospital and specialist services, Mark Shepherd, previously said the agency was working with local leadership and clinicians on a range of strategies to ensure high quality care for patients.

This includes continuing to recruit senior medical positions at rural hospitals, reviewing rosters, looking at other options to provide care as close to home as possible, and investing in other professions, such as nurse practitioners.

“The safety of patients remains paramount and we can assure the public that if you or a loved one needs urgent hospital-level care in Northland, you will receive it.”

At Dargaville Hospital, a decision was made to prioritise on-site senior doctor cover for the daytime shifts, with telephone and video support from doctors at Whangārei Hospital and a telehealth provider available overnight, Shepherd said.

Recruitment of senior doctor positions continues but he acknowledged recruitment isn’t happening as quickly as liked.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has also been approached for comment but he was overseas on Thursday.

