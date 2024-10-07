Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Dargaville Hospital: Health Minister Dr Shane Reti quashes rumours hospital could be closed down

RNZ
2 mins to read
Health Minister Shane Reti

Health Minister Shane Reti

By Peter de Graaf – RNZ

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti’s office has quashed rumours that Dargaville Hospital could be closed down, saying any such speculation is “utterly wrong”.

RNZ asked Reti if there were any plans for the beleaguered hospital – either extra investment, expansion, downsizing or closure – and was told that closing Dargaville Hospital was not under consideration.

A spokeswoman for Reti said that Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora would respond with a progress update on staff recruitment at Dargaville and services for the people of Northland.

“People starting these sorts of rumours [about the hospital closing] are actively undermining confidence and trust in the public health system,” the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The hospital – which serves a population of more than 27,000 people across Northland’s Kaipara District – has been struggling to fill its medical roster for some time.

The Health Minister is rejecting speculation that Dargaville Hospital will be closed as "“utterly wrong”. Photo / Michael Cunningham
The Health Minister is rejecting speculation that Dargaville Hospital will be closed as "“utterly wrong”. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Its emergency department and 12-bed inpatient ward are often without a doctor after hours, forcing stressed nurses to rely on a commercial telehealth service for support.

Top Northland health officials were to have met Dargaville nursing staff last Friday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It is not clear if that meeting went ahead because staff have been barred from speaking to media.

If the hospital were to close its overnight beds, that would mean transporting patients to Whangārei Hospital, which has its own problems – in particular, high demand on its emergency department.

Whangārei is just under an hour’s drive from Dargaville via State Highway 14.

Many emergency cases are already taken directly to Whangārei due to Dargaville Hospital’s doctor shortage.

Hato Hone St John has confirmed to RNZ that Dargaville has just one ambulance.

That means any time a patient has to be transferred to Whangārei, there may be no ambulance available in Dargaville and surrounding areas for two hours.

Back-up is from St John stations in Whangārei or Maungaturoto, also about 50 minutes away.

Dargaville Hospital currently has 12 beds in a general ward and eight in a detox unit. Northland’s other rural hospitals – Kaitāia and Kawakawa – have 26 and 20 beds, respectively.

The lack of doctors at Dargaville Hospital prompted a rare nurses’ strike on August 29, with nurses saying they were stressed and fearful of the consequences of looking after patients when no doctors were available.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate