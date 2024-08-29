“Nurses are coming to work in a state of extreme anxiety not knowing what we’re going to face, and the only support that we’ve got is ourselves.”

Randell was worried the situation puts patients at risk.

“Nurses are doing as much as they can within their scope of practice - we can’t prescribe and we can’t diagnose.”

Nurses are also concerned their registration could be on the line if something went wrong in a shift without a doctor, Randell said.

“I don’t know how much longer our nurses will want to work in these conditions ... It’s pretty clear we’re taking a stand and aren’t willing to work in these conditions.”

Dargaville residents Peter and Bernadette Bristow were among the locals offering support for the nurses’ strike.

Peter Bristow said the lack of doctors at Dargaville Hospital overnight is “scary”.

Dargaville residents Bernadette and Peter Bristow support the strike, urging healthcare to be prioritised for the sake of workers and patients. Photo / Denise Piper

“We see the Government pulling back from more and more responsibility to care for the sick and struggling in the community.”

For friends living in Ruawai with a sick child, it means they have to make a trip to Whangārei when the child is ill. The round-trip is nearly two-and-a-half hours and is an expense many families cannot afford, he said.

Peter Bristow is also concerned that doctors and nurses at the hospital are working under great stress, and he urged more funding for staffing levels.

The strike was also supported by doctors’ union the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, with industrial officer Sarah Thompson saying doctors are also under stress.

“We’re in a health crisis and it’s being experienced at a really high level in the rural hospitals right now, especially Dargaville.

“The lack of staff across the system means the healthcare is substandard, and nurses and doctors want to see the health of the community invested in - that means safe staffing.”

While Thompson acknowledged difficulties with clinician recruitment, she said this could be addressed by recognising the work doctors do and giving them incentives to work in provincial areas.

Medical workforce top priority, Health NZ says

Alex Pimm from Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau said addressing the pressures faced by the medical workforce is a top priority.

“In particular, work is under way locally to help address concerns raised by Dargaville kaimahi and [the nurses’ organisation]. We have had very productive meetings with health and safety representatives and [the union] and will continue to work with them to resolve any remaining issues,” he said.

Pimm acknowledged the valued work of nurses and healthcare assistants in hospitals such as Dargaville.

“Health NZ values the enormous contribution nurses and healthcare assistants make to the health system, and thanks them for the critical role they have in caring for the health needs of our whānau and communities.”

Contingencies were made to ensure safe and appropriate care during the strike, with the hospital remaining open and treating less than 10 patients.

Pimm said earlier that a range of both short-term and longer-term solutions are being implemented to alleviate the staffing challenges.

“This includes continuing to recruit to all vacancies, while also reviewing our rosters to maximise cover every day. In addition, all four hospitals within Te Tai Tokerau work closely together to share hospital capacity where appropriate to meet the needs of patients.”

Members of the NZ Nurses Organisation will kick-off their collective agreement bargaining with a peaceful rally outside the Whangārei office of Health Minister Dr Shane Reti.

The action will take place on Friday from 2pm to 3pm, urging Health NZ to ensure there is enough staff.

