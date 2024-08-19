“The experienced team there worked through those presentations.

“The Whangārei ED never closed to new patients and, as always, it remains open 24/7.”

The declaration of a “code black” is made when the situation in a hospital is deemed critical, triggering an emergency escalation response by management.

Concerns were raised after staff told RNZ on Friday there had been more than 80 arrivals since midnight, including 21 within one hour.

A Health NZ spokesperson said it was not uncommon for the ED to go into code black, but it would continue to take patients who needed emergency care.

Health Minister Shane Reti said he is confident in Whangārei Hospital’s emergency department.

Reti reiterated Health NZ’s statement.

“Whangārei Hospital is one of our high performing hospitals, particularly the ED,” he said.

“HNZ has told me that wait times on Thursday and Friday of last week were almost exactly the same as last year, and that reflects the well performing nature of this particular team.

“While EDs will always be busy, especially over winter, and I have confidence the trained professionals across New Zealand are delivering very good care.

“The public can share that confidence too.”

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said the pressure on the emergency department highlighted that a new hospital was needed.

Cocurullo said Northlanders have needed a new hospital for the past 20 years, and it was now at a “critical stage”.

Reti said the rebuild was still “a priority”.

“The planned main set of works is currently having additional design work completed but look at the Kotoku block – I opened that a few months ago.

“The Whānau House, the residential house, is very close to opening as well, and the outpatient Child Health Centre is out for procurement.

“So, there’s a lot of good work already delivered and soon to happen around the Whangārei campus, and that hospital upgrade is a priority.”

In 2022, the Labour-led Government committed $759 million to stage one of the rebuild, due to be completed in 2031.

This will include a new radiology and emergency department (ED) plus theatres, ICU, coronary care unit, support services and a new child health centre.

The second stage, including a 158-bed ward tower and an acute assessment unit, is yet to be funded.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.