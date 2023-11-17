Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whangārei Hospital rebuild will not be fit for purpose, health staff say

Brodie Stone
By
4 mins to read
Some buildings in Whangarei Hospital are more than 70 years old. Photo / Tania Whyte

Some buildings in Whangarei Hospital are more than 70 years old. Photo / Tania Whyte

Patients at Whangārei Hospital are reportedly getting poor outcomes because of long-running underfunding and resourcing, staff say.

The scheduled $759 million rebuild of the ageing hospital is offering little comfort as staff believe it will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate