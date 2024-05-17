On 21 May, the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Whangārei Hospital will relocate to Level 1, Te Kotuku Building, Whangārei Hospital Campus, Hospital Rd, Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

Baby unit moving

The Special Care Baby Unit at Whangārei Hospital will be relocating to Level 1 at the Te Kotuku Building, Whangārei Hospital Campus. It will also be now known as the Neonatal Unit, aligning with other national neonatal units. The Neonatal Unit at Whangārei Hospital provides comprehensive care for unwell or premature babies in Northland and is staffed by experienced neonatal nurses and specialist paediatricians.

Choral music festival

In an effort to encourage young people to sing in choirs, The Choral Federation of NZ will be hosting a Young Choral Singers Workshop and Concert in Whangārei. Conductor David Squire and the Auckland Youth choir will work with local college choirs and any interested community choirs and individuals. The event is on May 25 at the Pompallier Catholic College. To participate or find out more, email sam@ayc.org.nz.

Great Walks bookings open

The Department of Conservation has announced bookings for New Zealand’s Great Walks will open from May 28 to June 6 for the next season. Director of Heritage and Visitors Cat Wilson said this year they have combined the bookings systems for Great Walks and other huts and campsites. Users who don’t already have an account on DoC’s existing huts and campsites booking system will need to create a new login and account at https://bookings.doc.govt.nz/Web/.

Plant a tree

Trees for Survival Charitable Trust is calling on New Zealanders to play their part in helping to “reforest Aotearoa” by donating a native tree to their nationwide school programme. The charity’s inaugural “Donate a Native Tree” appeal runs from May 27 to 31 and aims to raise as much as possible to help bring the programme to the schools on the waiting list. To learn more, head to www.tfsnz.org.nz.

‘Storm’ brewing at Octagon Theatre

The Octagon Theatre will premiere another locally written show, Storm in a Bottle, by Cameron Tor. The story is about family and self-reflection and explores themes of love, loss and tragedy interlaced with acceptance and forgiveness. Tor joined the Octagon in 2019 as an actor and lighting operator and now looks forward to debuting his own show, which will be performed from May 24 to June 8. Mature audience rating. Tickets online at the Octagon Theatre’s website: www.octagontheatre.nz











