Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whangārei Hospital on track - but more funding may be needed

Brodie Stone
By
6 mins to read
The Whangārei Hospital upgrades are well overdue, say Northlanders. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Whangārei Hospital upgrades are well overdue, say Northlanders. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northlanders are hoping that the Whangārei Hospital is prioritised under a National-led Government.

Returning National MP for Whangārei Shane Reti drew controversy from the public after indicating on election night that the hospital

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate