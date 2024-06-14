Stop focusing on what you should not be eating and switch to what will nourish your body and get it back into fat-burning mode. Photo / 123rf

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of the Anytime Fitness gym chain.

OPINION

Is weight-loss resistance an issue for you? Do you struggle to take that stubborn excess fat off, even though you stay true to your diet and faithful to your exercise programme?

Since most weight-loss diets and programmes place their primary focus on calorie intake and completely ignore other important causes, it’s no surprise that many struggle with this. However, research is changing the game as it reveals a greater understanding and different story about why fat accumulates on the body. One major reason is the accumulation of toxins.

Escaping toxins altogether is nearly impossible since they exist in large amounts in our modern-day lifestyles. Our bodies are under constant and continual assault by land, water and air daily. When they become overburdened with these toxins, our health suffers, including weight gain.

Toxins can be found in our food, water and air. Chemicals used in food production, hormones, pesticides, herbicides and xenoestrogens are all toxic to our bodies.

In our water, pollutants, petrol, chemicals, chlorine and other nasty invaders are at fault. Pollution, exhaust fumes and chemicals abound in the air. The sad reality is that toxicity is all around us and we can’t avoid it.

You might be wondering what this has to do with your inability to lose weight or excess fat. Scientists have known for some time that toxins can build up and overwhelm us, decreasing metabolism while promoting fat storage.

The kidneys and liver struggle to cleanse properly so the body tries to store the toxic waste. It fills up extra fat cells with these harmful substances and then locks them in as far away from important internal organs as possible so they cannot be released into the bloodstream, putting the body at risk for further damage.

This is what increases fat storage.

Although this is a great protective measure to keep toxins at bay, it does not help one bit when it comes to the body image we see in the mirror or fitting into a pair of skinny jeans. So how do we detoxify ourselves and get rid of these toxins?

Admittedly, some are going to get into our bodies – that is just a fact of living in our polluted world – but you can do three main things to limit this or help your body deal with them:

Ditch as many processed boxed and packaged foods as possible. There are little to no nutrients in these pre-packaged choices but lots of preservatives and strange words in the ingredients list.

Supply your body with its preferred nutrients to cleanse itself. Nutrients provide the building blocks to rebuild our bodies to operate all their systems correctly.

Get your body moving, which allows it to detoxify. Exercise takes a starring role.

Although numerous causes can lead to weight-loss resistance, the solution always begins with the nourishment of the body and its cells and tissues so that metabolic healing can occur.

A weight-loss-resistant body screams for high-quality nutrients. Stop focusing on what you should not be eating and switch your focus to what you should be eating to nourish your body and get it back into fat-burning mode.

For example, consuming 500 calories of beef steak and spinach increases metabolism and helps burn more excess fat than if you eat 200 calories of ice cream. Eating this healthier way reduces the hormonal responses to food that keep you overweight in the first place.

The formula is simple. For permanent weight loss, start enjoying more healthy fat and protein choices and fewer carbohydrates. A switch from a carbohydrate-heavy diet to a protein and fat-based diet that includes healthy nutrient-dense carbohydrates rebalances the body’s chemistry. When the fat-burning/fat-storing hormones are rebalanced, the excess stubborn fat just melts away. Once your ideal body weight is met, sticking to this formula makes it easy to maintain without effort or struggle.

Studies confirm that we do not get fat simply from eating too much, nor do we get fat from eating fat, as was previously believed. We get fat from eating the wrong types of fat and the wrong types of carbohydrates.

In essence, becoming and staying overweight could be seen as a symptom of eating an improper diet – one not natural to our chemistry and biology and one that relies on chemically laden foods, processed to extend their shelf life but shorten ours.

When it comes to caring for the health of our bodies and our minds, here are eight healthy results we all should be striving for:

A healthier, less toxic body

Natural, easy and effortless weight loss

An abundance of energy

Dramatically improved physical, mental and emotional health

Disease reversal (obesity, heart disease, diabetes and so on)

Slower ageing

A more youthful look

Maximised longevity

Why suffer with a toxic body that almost completely shuts down your capacity to burn fat when conscious healthy eating and proper exercise can turn the game around?