Shop manager Debbie Meurant and Te Ara Hou Trustee Linda Bracken say beds are the biggest seller at the All Heart Kaikohe store. Photo / Jenny Ling
Children’s charity Variety says bed poverty is a major issue in parts of Northland. Reporter Jenny Ling talks to staff at All Heart Kaikohe to find out why bed bases and mattresses are so desperately needed.
Northland’s only All Heart store is desperate for quality beds and mattresses to helpfamilies living in poverty.
All Heart Kaikohe volunteer Linda Bracken said a lack of housing in the area has led to overcrowding and inadequate, makeshift accommodation, as families flock home to Te Tai Tokerau.
She knows of people living in tents and families who put tarpaulins across a container or similar framework to provide an extra room.
“They’re living in sheds, cars, they’re hidden everywhere,” she said.
All Heart New Zealand is a “profit-for-purpose” organisation that recovers quality unwanted items from corporate companies and sells them on to the public, saving them from going to landfill.
It has branches around New Zealand, including in Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, and Waitara near New Plymouth.
The Kaikohe store works in partnership with Te Ara Hou Trust, a faith-based charity that provides skills-based training, mentoring, and employment.
The shop, located on Broadway, offers a massive range of home and office furniture, along with appliances, stationery, office supplies, reconditioned computers, home decor and crockery, books, and clothing.
Bracken, a Te Ara Hou Trustee of Ngāpuhi descent, said beds are “the biggest seller”.
“We get a lot of customers who need beds, and we hear their stories that they’re sleeping rough.
“We’re hearing the same things; they’re on the floor, they’re on couches, they look for the beds first, and if we haven’t got the bed, they’ll see if there’s a sofa bed.”
According to Stats NZ, 156,600 children live in poverty across New Zealand, and many sleep in cold, damp bedrooms.
The figure includes 5800 children living in poverty in Northland.
The Kaikohe store was opened on the former Hammer Hardware premises on Broadway in May 2021 by missionaries Kerry and Annie Hilton.