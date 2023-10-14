Voting has officially ended for the 2023 general election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The six-week election campaign has come to an end as tonight we find out who has won the race for the Whangārei, Te Tai Tōkerau, and Northland electorates.

In the 2020 general election, all three of the region’s electorates were won by Labour. To find out what this year will hold join the Advocate from 7pm for live updates and results.

Northland

7.15pm - Early results show National’s Grant McCallum 1311 votes ahead of Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime. McCallum is ahead with 3078 votes to Prime’s 1767. Trailing in third is NZ First’s Shane Jones with 1251 votes. The next highest candidate is Democracy NZ’s Matt King, who has 479. Currently, 6.3 per cent of votes have been counted.

7pm - The Duke of Marlborough in Russell is decked out in black, white and gold balloons and bunting as NZ First candidates gather to see tonight’s results play out.

Among them is Shane Jones who will be vying for a different result from the 2020 general election when he finished third in the Northland electorate behind front runner Willow-Jean Prime of Labour, and National’s Matt King.

NZ First's Shane Jones with wife Dorothy (Dot) Pumihi at the Duke of Marlborough in Russell. Photo / Mike Cunningham

Long-time Labour MP Dover Samuels, anticipating the result this evening, said it spoke to New Zealanders response to the campaign waged by the two major parties, Labour and National.

”I’ve seen crap thrown around in my years of politics but I’ve never seen it like this. I think what we will see tonight is a reflection of ordinary New Zealanders who can see through all this sewage that has come out - unprecedented in my view.”

Samuels said it was the first true MMP election in which New Zealanders had turned their back on the major parties with a slew of political offerings from the minor parties.

”They (Labour and National) have to acknowledge not all New Zealanders politics are the same.”

Hon. Dover Samuels and Dr Roz Sorensen at the Duke of Marlborough in Russell where NZ First is based on election night. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Among the guests was Eldon Park, 50, from Awarua, south of Kaikohe. He said he wasn’t someone inclined to political events but was drawn by efforts of NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones to direct funding into Kaikohe to develop employment and build infrastructure, such as the new town’s dam.

Park said NZ First’s support of the forestry industry - the sector in which he worked - was also a strong motivator.

”Just a change,” he said when asked what he wanted. “The country needs to change. We have to get away from this tribalism as Māori.”

NZ First guests tonight will be entertained by a live band and dine on pork belly and beef brisket cooked in a hāngi with a smorgasbord of fresh seafood. Nine chefs are at work in the kitchens preparing what NZ First is hoping will be a victory feast.

To the southwest in Haruru, Greens candidate Reina Penney said she was feeling excited but tired after campaigning in such a large electorate.

Northland Greens candidate Reina Penney and husband Shane Penney. Photo / Jenny Ling

Act’s Northland candidate Mark Cameron is at the Maritime Room in Auckland with the remainder of the party.

Cameron said he has been busy on the campaign trail and is “feeling good” going into this evening despite a badly-timed chest infection.





Whangārei

7.30pm - Whangārei Greens candidate Rick Bazeley said he was feeling positive that they party has “run a great campaign”. Bazeley was Whangārei Greens candidate in 2011, when he received 10 per cent of the vote.

He said this time round he was “hoping to match what we do nationally.”

Whangārei Greens candidate Rick Bazeley with his partner Mehrzad Zamanpour. Photo / Jenny Ling

7.20pm - With 5.1 per cent of the votes counted, National’s Dr Shane Reti is strides ahead of his closest competition thus far Angie Warren-Clark from Labour. Reti leads 1888 votes to Warren-Clark’s 909.

7pm - National’s Dr Shane Reti is joined by supporters at the Whangārei Club on Rust Ave.

National's Dr Shane Reti with Stephanie McMillian. Photo / Tania Whyte





Te Tai Tōkerau

7.25pm - Te Pāti Māori’s Mariameno Kapa-Kīngi leads Labour’s Kelvin Davis in the race for Te Tai Tōkerau by 979 votes. Kapa-Kīngi has 840 to Davis’ 746. Green Party member Hūhana Lyndon sits in third place with 261. However, only 4.4 per cent of the votes have been counted.

7.15pm - Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party Te Tai Tōkerau candidate Maki Herbert has been leading the party during this year’s election campaign alongside Michael Appleby. Herbert is watching the election results live from home with friends in Mangamuka.

She is going into the evening open minded and said she hoped “everyone’s made their choices no matter what they are.”

7pm - Around 50 people had made their way to PhatHouse Brewing in Haruru to support Green Party members Hūhana Lyndon, Rick Bazeley and Reina Penney, who are standing for Te Tai Tōkerau, Whangārei, and Northland electorates.

Green Party member Hūhana Lyndon (second from left) with supporters from Ngatiwai Kaumātua Kapa Haka group who will perform later in the evening. Photo / Jenny Ling

Green Party member Hūhana Lyndon with daughter Keakealani Seve at PhatHouse Brewing in Haruru. Photo / Jenny Ling

Lyndon, who is wearing a moonboot after straining her ankle, felt nervous “in terms of what might be the outcome” but confident overall.

“We’re set to have the largest Green caucus,” she said.

Te Pāti Māori candidate for Te Tai Tōkerau electorate Mariameno Kapa-Kingi will be watching the election results live at Whangārei Terenga Pararoa Marae this evening. She is joined by volunteers, promoters, fundraisers, whānau and kaumātua who have supported Te Pāti Māori throughout this year’s campaign.



