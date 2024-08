This afternoon, the Whangārei Hospital's ED was at 156% capacity. Photo / Tania Whyte

This afternoon, the Whangārei Hospital's ED was at 156% capacity. Photo / Tania Whyte

By Ruth Hill and Kate Green of RNZ

Whangārei Hospital’s emergency department is in “Code Black” – meaning it is unable to accept more patients – after it hit more than 150% capacity.

Staff have told RNZ there have been more than 80 arrivals since midnight, including 21 within one hour.

“I have never seen this before,” one said.

This afternoon the ED was at 156% capacity.