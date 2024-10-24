MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said anyone looking for a warm, sunny Labour weekend should head to the East Coast or stay indoors.

“It’s not a great weekend for outdoor activities. There will be more northerly winds on Saturday and that does come with rain, and then it will shift to westerly winds on Sunday with passing showers, over the Northland areas.”

She said temperatures will be in the high teens to low 20s over the weekend, with a slight improvement on Monday.

Northlanders share their Labour weekend plans

Sharon Jones drove up a couple of days early, from Auckland, to come and spend the weekend with family in Ruakākā.

“We usually do stuff outdoors and it is always good to go to the beach. Even if the weather is not good, I will come to the beach, I will be here in my rain jacket if I have to.”

Auckland resident Sharon Jones drove up to Northland to enjoy Labour weekend with her family. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

“It’s beautiful up here and we love walking on the beach. I will spend my Labour weekend here and go back to Auckland on Wednesday.”

Jones says driving up early was a good idea as traffic volumes were already picking up.

“It was good on the way up, but you can see that it will get busier. The roads were already starting to be busy, but I had no problems.”

Peter Davies, from Langs Beach, says he will be staying indoors and spending time with family and friends.

“Waipu Cove will be busier than usual and there will be lots of traffic. We are just having friends over from Auckland and we will stay indoors.”

Peter Davies, from Langs Beach, will be enjoying the long weekend at home with family and friends. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

Lifesavers on call

SLSNZ lifesaving manager for Northern region, Chase Calahane, said lifesaving teams were ready and would be on patrol on four beaches in Northland — come rain or shine.

“Classically, Labour Weekend is the first weekend we have patrols in the northern regions and this weekend we will be all the way from Raglan all the way north.

“In Northland we will be at Whangārei Heads, Ruakākā, Mangawhai Heads and Waipū Cove. There will be lifeguards regardless of the weather.”

He said there would be a minimum of two to three teams on the beaches and times would depend on visitors.

“It’s the first weekend, so they want to be out there and get training. We have a good mix of new and older lifeguards. They have been training hard over the winter, honing their skills especially their power craft skills.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand lifeguards will be on patrol at four Northland beaches this Labour weekend. Photo / Surf Life Saving New Zealand

While they were not expecting many beachgoers, because of the weather predictions, those that head out should be careful.

“All these beaches are surf beaches, there are strong waves, currents and rips and we are expecting choppy conditions, especially on Saturday and Sunday.”

“Monday is looking better, and the wind will go offshore, so it might be better.

“If people do go out, they must be on a controlled beach. The key is to check on safeswim.org .nz and see which beach is controlled and what hours.”

Nationally, Labour Weekend kept lifeguards busy last year, with teams clocking over 3000 hours.

They carried out seven rescues, including one where a rock fisher died on Piha Beach, West Auckland.

At the time Surf Life Saving NZ (SLSNZ) chief executive Steve Fisher said they saw a large number of beachgoers through northern and eastern regions, particularly at Raglan, in Waikato, where numbers peaked at over 1000.

Peak headcount for the long weekend reached nearly 6000 people at patrolled beaches nationally.

The weather was settled with most parts of the country expressing sunshine and temperatures peaking in the mid-20s.

Lifeguards will be at four beaches, including Waipu Cove, this Labour weekend and visitors have been urged to swim between the flags. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

Busy campsites and roads

A spokesperson for the Department of Conservation (DoC) said while campsites were filling up, there was still some vacancy at a few sites.

“We are lucky that Labour weekend is a great opportunity to go camping and the camps are not full. There is still space for people to enjoy the beaches and relax.”

As of Wednesday Uretiti, Puketi and Urupukapuka, had lots of space available, while Otamure and Wikahoa had limited availability.

“Northland camps are loved by New Zealanders although we do host internationals who want that more traditional New Zealand camping experience,” they said.

The spokesperson said they are continuously at work to ensure that natural areas and campsites are cared for and maintained for visitors.

“We also ask that visitors play their part in caring for New Zealand’s special nature … Campgrounds are always popular in Northland with a growing number of campers choosing to use the shoulder season to enjoy the beaches and more space in the campgrounds.”

NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) regional manager maintenance and operations for Auckland and Northland, Jacqui Hori-Hoult, says where possible, people should aim to travel outside the busiest periods as an increase in traffic is expected over the long weekend.

“In Northland, delays are predicted on State Highway 1 at Whangārei for northbound traffic from late Friday morning, right through until around 7pm that evening, with the heaviest traffic expected between 2pm and 6pm.”

Delays for southbound traffic are spread across the weekend, on Friday afternoon, Saturday from mid-morning through to lunch and an hour and half either side of lunch on Sunday. Traffic is busy for much of the day on Monday, with the worst expected between 11am and 3pm.

“Traffic is expected to be busy on SH1 between Pūhoi and Wellsford between noon and around 7.30pm on Friday, and again between 10.30am and 2pm on Saturday. Southbound, people can expect delays on Monday between 10am and 6.30pm, with the worst predicted between noon and 6pm,” Hori-Hoult says.

Predicted travel times can change based on traffic incidents, weather and driver behaviour, road users can use the NZTA journey planner for updates. journeys.nzta.govt.nz.



