Boy racer crackdown: 38 infringement notices, 11 vehicles ordered off road in Southland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police issued 38 infringement notices amid the crack down on anti-social road user activity in Southland overnight, Saturday November 30.

A crackdown on antisocial road users continues, with 38 infringement notices issued and 11 cars ordered off the road in Southland.

Police were joined by two VTNZ vehicle inspectors overnight on Saturday, inspecting 18 vehicles after 36 were stopped as part of the operation.

“Two of the vehicles inspected were described as the worst the inspectors had seen in a long time,” a police spokesperson said.

The vehicles had a range of issues, including badly worn tyres, modified and uncertified suspension or wheels, expired Warrants of Fitness or registrations and rust issues.

Of the vehicles found with faults, all had multiple, police said.

Acting Senior Sergeant Blair Shirley, Southland Road Policing Manager, was glad to see the vehicles ordered off roads.

"These vehicles are a risk to not only those who choose to drive them, but to other road users and members of the public," he said.

Shirley said it was a great effort by policing staff who listened to the community and responded accordingly.

“I would like to thank all staff involved in this operation, including the two vehicle inspectors from VTNZ who worked late into the night and without whom we would not have been able to complete the inspections.

“We will continue our work to identify and stop these drivers and ask Southlanders who witness this behaviour or have information that could assist in identifying these vehicles to please contact police.”

Two bystanders were hit by boy racers on the outskirts of Invercargill earlier this year.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said in September they were working on cracking down on boy racers.

“Rural communities and provincial towns, in particular, are sick of boy racers and their lack of consideration. The property damage and the danger and disruption they bring to law-abiding members of the community and lawful road users.”



