Boy racer crackdown: 38 infringement notices, 11 vehicles ordered off road in Southland

Of the vehicles found with faults, all had multiple, police said.

Acting Senior Sergeant Blair Shirley, Southland Road Policing Manager, was glad to see the vehicles ordered off roads.

"These vehicles are a risk to not only those who choose to drive them, but to other road users and members of the public," he said.

Shirley said it was a great effort by policing staff who listened to the community and responded accordingly.

“I would like to thank all staff involved in this operation, including the two vehicle inspectors from VTNZ who worked late into the night and without whom we would not have been able to complete the inspections.

“We will continue our work to identify and stop these drivers and ask Southlanders who witness this behaviour or have information that could assist in identifying these vehicles to please contact police.”

Two bystanders were hit by boy racers on the outskirts of Invercargill earlier this year.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said in September they were working on cracking down on boy racers.

“Rural communities and provincial towns, in particular, are sick of boy racers and their lack of consideration. The property damage and the danger and disruption they bring to law-abiding members of the community and lawful road users.”







