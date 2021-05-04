Boy missing in Tolaga Bay, Gisborne: Desperate search for Axel, 4, overnight

Axel has been missing from his home in Tolaga Bay since yesterday afternoon. Photo / NZ Police

Police and volunteers have been out desperately scouring the area for a preschooler missing overnight

The urgent search for 4-year-old Axel who has been missing from his Tolaga Bay home since around lunchtime yesterday continues before first light today.

Volunteers - including a local rugby team - met with police this morning to resume the search at first light, according to a local Facebook page.

Police are urgently appealing for anyone with information about the young boy's whereabouts to come forward.

Police carried out a large scale search for him since he was first reported missing at 3pm which continued into the night.

Officers including the Eagle helicopter and police dogs, as well as more than 100 volunteers, have been involved in the search.

Axel was last seen wearing a blue shirt with palm trees on it and blue gumboots with sharks on them.

It is understood his parents first started looking for him at about 1pm when neither of them could find him.

Axel was playing with a miniature white fluffy dog at a Paroa Rd property when he was reported missing. The dog was found last night.

Overnight, temperatures in Gisborne dropped to 4C at 3am.

By 7am, it was about 7C, according to MetService, but that it felt like "three to four layers" of clothing.

Fine weather and a temperature high of 20C is expected today.

Anyone with information about Axel should contact Police on 111 and quote event number P046388324.