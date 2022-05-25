Voyager 2021 media awards
Bowel cancer: Screening age lowered to 50 for Māori, Pasifika. Woman could still be alive if screened at 50 - widower

7 minutes to read
Keld Hunia pictured with his wife Harina Warbrick who died of bowel cancer in 2020. Photo / Supplied

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Harina Warbrick could still be alive if the bowel cancer screening age for Māori was lowered to 50 sooner, her widower believes.

The 59-year-old Māori wāhine died in March 2020 after being diagnosed with Stage

