Bay of Plenty Times

Bowel cancer: Tauranga woman survives Stage 4 diagnosis - 'It's pretty much life back to normal'

7 minutes to read
Rachael Ferguson was 32 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in Dec 2020. After undergoing surgery and chemo, she has returned back to work and life is normal. She is also pregnant.

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Rachael Ferguson had the next stage of her life planned out. The 33-year-old got married in November 2020 and planned to start trying for a baby with her husband.

She'd had an "unsettled and stressful"

