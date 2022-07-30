Boulder blocks West Coast road after falling from cliff wall

A large piece of the cliff wall which has fallen on to SH6. Photo / NZ Police

A large piece of the cliff wall which has fallen on to SH6. Photo / NZ Police

State Highway 6 on the West Coast is expected to remain closed until at least mid-day tomorrow after a large piece of the cliff wall fell on the road.

The boulder is blocking the road near Barrytown in the Grey District - the main road between Punakaiki to Greymouth.

Police said the rock will likely keep the road closed until mid-day, but Waka Kotahi said the road was now closed for the weekend and the next update will be on Monday afternoon.

Police are advising motorists to use an alternative route.