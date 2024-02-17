Body recovered in Kaipara Harbour thought to be missing Piha swimmer

Authorities searched the Piha waters for multiple days. Photo / Alex Burton

A body found in the Kaipara Harbour yesterday afternoon is thought to be the swimmer who went missing from West Auckland’s Piha beach last week.

“While formal identification procedures are yet to be completed, it is thought that the body is the swimmer reported missing from Piha on Sunday 11 February,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police have made contact with the family of the missing person and are providing support.”

Police and other search and rescue teams got a report a man was missing after he was having difficulty in the water at the west coast beach about 5.20pm on Sunday last week.

Police said the man was 37 years old.

Surf Lifesaving’s northern region support officer, Ollie Irwin, told the Herald his lifeguards swept the shoreline in the immediate area while police, Coastguard, Land Search and Rescue (LandSar) other Surf Lifesaving clubs searched by sea and air.

“Conditions were heavy and unforgiving out there,” Irwin said.

“We will always ask people to swim between the flags, know your limits, swim within your capabilities and if in doubt, stay out.

“You have got to be sensible about and around the water. The west coast is pretty unforgiving.

“And please — don’t swim alone.”

He said Surf Lifesaving was not in a position to share any details about the missing man.











