Police have suspended the search for a swimmer who was reported missing at Auckland’s Piha Beach this afternoon.

A spokesperson said police received an alert around 5.20pm that a 37-year-old man was missing after getting into difficulty.

A search involving the police vessel Deodar and its Eagle helicopter began soon afterwards, alongside Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) and the Coastguard.

“A large area has been searched, but unfortunately the man has yet to be located,” police said.

Police said the search has been suspended for the night and they are providing support to the man’s next of kin.

“More information will be released when it becomes available,” they said.