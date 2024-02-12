Police and other search and rescue teams got a report a man was missing after he was having difficulty in the water at about 5.20pm yesterday. Photo / Michael Cunningham�

Authorities involved in the search for a man swept out to sea at Piha Beach have described the surf as “heavy and unforgiving” when he went missing.

Police and other search and rescue teams got a report a man was missing after he was having difficulty in the water at the west coast beach about 5.20pm yesterday.

Police said the man was 37 years old.

Authorities began searching the sea and shoreline about 5.45pm, Surf Lifesaving said.

Surf Lifesaving’s northern region support officer, Ollie Irwin, told the Herald his lifeguards swept the shoreline in the immediate area while police, Coastguard, Land Search and Rescue (LandSar) other Surf Lifesaving clubs searched by sea and air.

”Conditions were heavy and unforgiving out there,” Irwin said.

Authorities suspended the search about 8pm on Sunday and resumed the effort this morning. Photo / Alex Burton

Lifeguards were off-duty when Surf Lifesaving got a report about the missing man, he said.

Authorities suspended the search about 8pm Sunday and resumed the effort this morning. No search efforts were under way when the Herald visited the remote settlement.

Irwin said police had since taken control of the response, but he wanted to warn beachgoers of the dangers at Piha.

“We will always ask people to swim between the flags, know your limits, swim within your capabilities and if in doubt, stay out,” he said.

”You have got to be sensible about and around the water. The west coast is pretty unforgiving.

”And please — don’t swim alone.”

He said Surf Lifesaving was not in a position to share any details about the missing man.

A police spokesman also said they could not release any information about the swimmer, but confirmed they were leading the response.

He said the search would continue and “there will be periods where different agencies or resources will be utilised as appropriate”.

LandSar and the police Eagle helicopter scoured the sea and shoreline this morning, he said.

Locals and beachgoers the Herald spoke to about the incident said they did not know the man involved, and speculated he would not have been from the area because it was widely known as a dangerous beach.