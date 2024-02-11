Matt Williams Surf Life Saving Northern Region CEO talks water safety and his top tips for keeping out of trouble. Video / NZ Herald

The search for a swimmer missing at Piha Beach since Sunday will resume at first light this morning, police say.

Emergency services were called after the 37-year-old was seen in difficulty around 5.20pm.

Rescuers will be searching both in the water and along the coastline this morning.

Auckland Police Maritime Unit is coordinating the search, also involving the police Eagle helicopter, Coastguard and Surf Lifesaving New Zealand. An earlier release saying the police vessel Deodar was involved in the search was incorrect.

The search was suspended last night around 8pm. “A large area has been searched, but unfortunately the man has yet to be located,” police said.

Police were providing support to the man’s next of kin.