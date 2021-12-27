Body recovered from Waimakariri River, likely that of missing 18-year-old

A rope swing on the edge of the Waimakariri River in Canterbury was the focus of missing swimmer last week. Photo / Kurt Bayer

A body believed to be that of a missing swimmer has been recovered from the Waimakariri River.

The 18-year-old has been missing since December 22 and was one of many to die in a spate of water-related incidents across the country the past week.

Six people have died since Christmas Eve while a 2-year-old Raglan boy is valiantly fighting for his life after an incident in a pool on Boxing Day.

The teen had been visiting the Canterbury river and didn't resurface after diving into the water on the south bank of the river, just east of the Main North Rd bridge with a friend about 7.10pm.

Police today said the body was found about 3.30pm yesterday by a member of the public.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of an 18-year-old missing in the river since 22 December.

"Police's thoughts and sympathies go out to his family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

"Police would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search since he went missing.

"The death has been referred to the coroner and the finding will be released in due course."

The police dive squad had joined the river searches this morning after Coastguard, helicopter, private jetboats, kayaks, surf lifesavers, and shore searches came up empty last night.