Police have recovered the body of missing Dunedin man Andrew Ginther.

A police spokeswoman said the 54-year-old's body was found at a rural property in Northeast Valley this afternoon.

His death was not suspicious and would be referred to the coroner, she said.

Police yesterday appealed for information after Ginther was last seen on Tuesday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police and search and rescue volunteers were involved in the search.