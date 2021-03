A body has been found in Tekapo Canal, believed to be the missing fisherman. Photo / Google

By RNZ

It is believed the body of a missing fisherman has been found in Tekapo Canal.

Police were first notified that the man was missing on Sunday evening.

His car was found at Irishman Creek, between Twizel and Tekapo, yesterday.

Police said formal identification was under way.

- RNZ