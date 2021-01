The person's body was found in the Waikato River near Grantham St in central Hamilton, police said. Photo / Google

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A body has been found in the Waikato River.

But the person's identity is yet to be confirmed

The body was found about 2.30pm close to Grantham St in central Hamilton.

"Police are currently working to establish the person's identity and how they came to be in the water," a spokeswoman said.

The Herald understands the body was found by two locals out on the river in their boat.

They later directed police to the body's location.