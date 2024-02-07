Why Waitangi Day talks are far from over, parents shocked over school bus safety concerns and Prince Harry touches down in the UK following the King’s cancer diagnosis in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

The body believed to be of a man reported missing in October last year has been discovered near Kāpiti by a group of hunters.

While formal identification is yet to be done, police believe the body is that of Duncan Hill, and said the death was not thought to be suspicious.

Manawatū area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said members of the public found the body while hunting in dense bush in the Ōtaki Gorge area.

On Monday, Manawatu Police and Search and Rescue responded to the Eastern Park of the gorge, where they located the body.

“While the formal identification process is yet to be completed, it’s thought that the body is that of missing person Duncan Hill, who was reported missing in October 2023,” Thompson said in a statement.

“We have reached out to the Hill family and informed them of the discovery.

“We are now working with various experts and the Coroner’s office to complete the identification as quickly as possible.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious and police are conducting inquiries on behalf of the coroner, he said.

“Police extend our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Hill’s family said in November they were “desperate to find out what has happened to Duncan”.

“This is an extremely distressing time for our family and friends,” they said in a statement at the time.

Duncan Hill went missing in early October 2023.

“Everybody is putting a tremendous effort in to find Duncan in rugged, remote and challenging terrain, for which we are truly grateful.”

The family said not knowing where Hill was, or whether he was safe, was becoming increasingly difficult for them to endure.

“We are gravely concerned for his wellbeing.”

At the time, police were concerned the 59-year-old would run out of his medication, which he needed on a regular basis.

Police earlier said the Ōtaki Gorge was an “area of interest”.

Hill was last seen by his landlord on October 5 at his home on Waihoanga Rd. He left his car and other personal items at the property before he vanished.



