Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Boaties blast Auckland Council for not tightening housing rules on marina land

4 minutes to read
Westpark marina in West Auckland. Photo / File

Westpark marina in West Auckland. Photo / File

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

Boaties are furious with the Auckland Council for not proceeding with a marina strategy, saying it will make it easier for marina land to be turned into housing.

A long-running push by boaties to come

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.