Residents continue battle over notorious road in Bombay, Auckland

A group of Bombay residents are calling for Auckland Transport to step and address their concerns over a dangerous road. Photo / Kevin Stent

A group of residents from rural south Auckland are calling for action to make safety improvements to a notorious road.

Some locals, who formed the Bombay Collision Crossroads Action Group, believe transport authorities are dragging the chain on the issue.

The Bombay motorway off-ramp at Mill Rd was listed as one of Auckland's worst by Auckland Transport (AT) in 2017. Data from AT shows there were five crashes causing a serious injury and one fatality on the road between 2014 and 2020.

Over 150 local residents and members of the action group held a fiery meeting with AT in May to outline their concerns about it.

Local residents have said the speed at which vehicles travel through the junction at Mill Rd and Great South Rd make it particularly dangerous.

And the number of entrance ways and exit ways that feed on to the road only adds to the problem, and near misses are a common occurrence, they say.

Waka Kotahi has said it is only responsible for the section of Mill Rd between the motorway on-ramp and off-ramps, while the rest of the road falls under the jurisdiction of Auckland Transport.

But the government agency did commission a report this year to look at the safety concerns around the Bombay interchange.

Franklin Local Board chairman Andy Baker said Waka Kotahi installed cameras at the interchange as part of its study and the paper highlights some of the dangers motorists have to face.

He said he has since attempted to contact AT to discuss the report, to no avail.

"We think there's a great opportunity for collaboration on this to improve that whole section of road, but AT has circled the wagons and isn't doing anything."

Baker said the local board called for the safety improvements to the road as part of Auckland Council's 10 year plan and AT needs to step up.

Action group member Suzanne Braks agreed and said while it's good to hear Waka Kotahi has taken on board its concerns, AT isn't listening.

Bombay Collision Crossroads Action Group member Suzanne Braks said while it's good to hear Waka Kotahi has taken on board its concerns, AT isn't listening. Photo / Supplied

She said while AT has been spending money on Innovating Streets, safety improvements for dangerous roads like Bombay's Mill Rd are being ignored.

"AT has a lot to answer for here and they can't just fob us off. We're not giving up on this."

But a spokeswoman for Auckland Transport (AT) said any planned improvements to Mill Rd would primarily be a Waka Kotahi led project.

"AT is happy to be involved in any meetings and discussions on these improvements. We have responded to the local board on this and will hopefully be included in their next meeting."

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi said the Franklin Local Board has asked it to meet with local residents and AT to discuss the paper.

"Given that undertaking it would not be appropriate to release the report until these parties have been met and briefed as requested," the spokesperson said.

"Waka Kotahi has shared the report with Auckland Transport as the other road controlling authority with responsibility at Mill Road, and we expect to meet them in the near future to discuss the findings."