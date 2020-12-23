Boat runs aground off Auckland's eastern suburbs, two rescued

A boat ran aground off the Auckland coastline this afternoon. Photo / Alex Burton

A boat got in trouble and ran aground on rocks at Achilles Point near the Tāmaki River entrance this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the incident in Auckland's eastern suburbs was reported at about 1.30pm.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident off Saint Heliers. Photo / Google

Two people had been on the boat, thought to be a launch.

"They are now off it and on another vessel. They did not require medical attention," she said.

The Auckland Harbourmaster is dealing with the grounded vessel.

The stricken boat was thought to have taken on water after colliding with the rocks.