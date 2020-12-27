Luxury motor yacht remains 'beached' in Auckland harbour

A luxury motor yacht, potentially worth upwards of $1 million, has sat beached in the Hauraki Gulf for four days now.
The 15.5-metre Riviera craft got in trouble and ran aground on rocks at Achilles Point near the Tāmaki River entrance in east Auckland on Wednesday, December 23.
Two people had been on the boat and needed to be rescued, but did not need any medical attention.
The boat has not budged in more than four days now, but a spokesman for Auckland's harbourmaster said as the vessel was not moving and was not leaking oil, it was not causing any issues.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- State of the Hauraki Gulf: Crayfish in peril, snapper just hanging in there - report - NZ Heral...
- Auckland's Hauraki Gulf islands at risk from development, lack of protection: 'Death by a thous...
- Hauraki Gulf: Company dumped 600 cubic metres of polluted dredging within Marine Park - NZ Hera...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown wildlife boon for Auckland's Hauraki Gulf - NZ Herald
A private salvage operator was monitoring it and a salvage operation was due tomorrow if the conditions were right.
Riviera is a luxury Australian motor yacht company, and a search for vessels for sale worldwide show similar models listed for around $1m.