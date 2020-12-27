Luxury motor yacht remains 'beached' in Auckland harbour

The luxury motor yacht ran aground off the Auckland coastline on Wednesday, and has sat there ever since. Photo / Alex Burton

A luxury motor yacht, potentially worth upwards of $1 million, has sat beached in the Hauraki Gulf for four days now.

The 15.5-metre Riviera craft got in trouble and ran aground on rocks at Achilles Point near the Tāmaki River entrance in east Auckland on Wednesday, December 23.

Two people had been on the boat and needed to be rescued, but did not need any medical attention.

The boat has not budged in more than four days now, but a spokesman for Auckland's harbourmaster said as the vessel was not moving and was not leaking oil, it was not causing any issues.

A private salvage operator was monitoring it and a salvage operation was due tomorrow if the conditions were right.

Riviera is a luxury Australian motor yacht company, and a search for vessels for sale worldwide show similar models listed for around $1m.