Island bay in Wellington. Photo / 123rf

A boat is on fire off the coast of Island Bay in Wellington.

A police spokesperson confirmed emergency services received reports of the fire just before midday.

Fire off South Coast of Wellington now - reported and Fire service responding pic.twitter.com/oi7LpYYsOQ — Dr Sarb Johal (@sarb) February 15, 2022

All passengers have been accounted for and will be assessed by paramedics.

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder said four people were on board.

"They got into their dinghy, and then were assisted by a local fishing boat, and a police launch has brought them onshore."