BNZ’s online banking services and mobile app are down for hundreds of customers for the second time in two days. Photo / Alex Burton

BNZ is experiencing online banking and mobile app issues for the second time in two days after thousands of customers were unable to access their accounts yesterday.

Customers had yesterday reported being unable to log into their mobile banking apps and being shown pop-up messages reading, “It looks like you’ve lost your internet connection. Please try again once your connection is back.”

BNZ then confirmed today about 10am it was again “experiencing a systems issue affecting our online banking and some internal channels”, with more than 350 reports of issues on the website Downdetector.

“Cards and payments aren’t affected, so you’ll still be able to make payments and use our ATMs for cash withdrawals. Our teams are investigating this issue and working to have it resolved as quickly as possible,” the bank said on its social media account.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and we’ll update you as soon as we can.”