BNZ online banking services down for second time in two days: Hundreds of customers report error

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
BNZ’s online banking services and mobile app are down for hundreds of customers for the second time in two days. Photo / Alex Burton

BNZ is experiencing online banking and mobile app issues for the second time in two days after thousands of customers were unable to access their accounts yesterday.

Customers had yesterday reported being unable to log into their mobile banking apps and being shown pop-up messages reading, “It looks like you’ve lost your internet connection. Please try again once your connection is back.”

BNZ then confirmed today about 10am it was again “experiencing a systems issue affecting our online banking and some internal channels”, with more than 350 reports of issues on the website Downdetector.

“Cards and payments aren’t affected, so you’ll still be able to make payments and use our ATMs for cash withdrawals. Our teams are investigating this issue and working to have it resolved as quickly as possible,” the bank said on its social media account.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and we’ll update you as soon as we can.”

One social media user said the outage was “very frustrating”, saying she couldn’t get verification codes sent to her so she could use her banking app.

“I still wasn’t able to get back into my app after yesterday,” she said.

BNZ earlier got its app and services running again by about 7pm yesterday.

A BNZ spokeswoman had previously told the Herald around 4.40pm the bank was “experiencing a systems issue which is impacting our online banking and customer service channels”.

A screenshot of the pop-up message on the BNZ Mobile app on Saturday afternoon.
By 7.20pm, BNZ’s spokeswoman said all issues had been resolved.

“We can confirm that all issues have now been resolved and our banking channels are up and running.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

More than 5000 people reported issues with BNZ’s services on the Downdetector website since about 3pm today.

“ATMs, cards and payments are unaffected,” BNZ’s spokeswoman said at the time.

“Our teams are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

One customer wrote to the Herald about the outage and questioned why banks did not have back-up systems.

“We don’t have access to our own funds, which is infuriating,” she said.

