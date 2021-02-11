Black Power gang members and guns netted by Whangārei police

One of the two weapons retrieved by police during a search warrant in Whananaki and Whangārei yesterday. Photo / supplied

A police operation in Whananaki and later in Whangārei netted a trio of Black Power gang members and two high calibre firearms yesterday.

Northland detective inspector Bridget Doell said police executed search warrants in Whananaki and Whangārei to locate the three men – aged 24, 32, and 31 –wanted by police regarding outstanding matters.

"Several firearms were recovered by police during searches of the properties and all three men are facing charges relating to unlawfully possessing firearms."

Police recovered this gun during yesterday's drama. Photo / supplied

They appeared in the Whangārei District Court today.

The youngest of the group had active warrants for multiple offences that included vehicle theft and burglary.

He was located an address in Otangarei yesterday afternoon alongside a 32-year-old man, who was wanted for breaching parole recall condition.

A 31-year-old man was located in Whananaki.