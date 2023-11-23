Deputy Prime Minister job drags out coalition talks, Auckland misses out on hosting SailGP and Israel’s cabinet approves hostage deal in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland shoppers are being warned about high volumes of people flocking to the city’s malls for Black Friday sales, with Auckland Transport (AT) encouraging the use of public transport after Newmarket Westfield customers waited in their cars for three hours last weekend.

AT said it’s working with malls and shopping precincts across the region to encourage shoppers to give public transport a go this Black Friday weekend, which the agency said could be its busiest shopping weekend ever for New Zealand.

Last weekend, shoppers were forced to wait in their cars for hours as traffic moved at a crawl, with some motorists desperate for food and water, and one woman wetting herself in her vehicle as she waited in the traffic jam.

Shoppers were stuck in their cars at the Westfield Newmarket Mall carpark for hours this afternoon as queues snaked around the levels. Photo / Coco Veber-Nichols

The transport agency came under intense scrutiny following the car park chaos.

AT’s executive general manager public transport services Stacey van der Putten said the agency did everything it could and the situation was simply an “unfortunate reminder of what happens when large numbers of Aucklanders all head to the shops at once on a rainy weekend afternoon”.

She said while many shoppers will continue to favour their cars, this is a great time to try public transport, if possible, to avoid being stuck in long queues this weekend.

“We are working closely with mall owners and shopping centres ahead of the weekend, as we know they are expecting huge numbers of customers. Clearly, at this time of year, and for the weeks leading up to Christmas, parking spaces in and around malls are in very high demand.”

Van der Putten said AT wrote to the mall owners and shopping centres this week to encourage them to proactively manage their parking spaces. “Our letter also asked for malls to have clear signage for parks, as well as dedicated staff to assist customers with travel and parking options.”

“Auckland Transport Operations Centre [ATOC] is working with malls and shopping centres on how traffic flow can be improved to enter car parks. This week, more work has been done by ATOC to manage the issues that arose at Westfield’s Newmarket parking building last weekend.

“Buses, trains and ferries offer a quicker, cheaper, and congestion-free option for Aucklanders. They allow shoppers to travel without the waiting times that they can endure in cars.”

Westfield apologised to customers in a statement, blaming traffic on the streets surrounding the centre and weather conditions for the congestion.

“We offered additional complimentary parking to customers and lifted the boom gates to assist with traffic flow,” the Westfield said.