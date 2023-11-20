Coalition talks drag on, Chris Hipkins makes a subtle dig and calls for favourite getaway spot to be off limits in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By Felix Walton of RNZ

Carpark chaos at an Auckland mall over the weekend has sparked concerns about whether the city’s roads can handle the holiday demand and calls for urgent work to prevent a recurrence heading into Christmas.

Shoppers at Westfield Newmarket were trapped in the carpark for hours as traffic ground to a halt on Saturday.

Tempers boiled over, some people stuck in their cars for three hours suffered panic attacks and one woman was forced to wet herself due to the excruciating delay.

Westfield yesterday apologised, blaming wet weather and surging shopper demand for the debacle.

However, the Automobile Association (AA) is calling on Auckland Transport (AT) to urgently address traffic management issues in the shopping district after the weekend’s events.

“We’ve seen this once before,” AA’s Auckland issues spokesman Martin Glynn said.

“People just couldn’t get out and some of that appears to be [because of] how the roads are configured around the mall.”

He said the traffic lights did not leave enough room for drivers to exit the car park at a reasonable pace.

Stacey van der Putten, AT’s executive general manager of safety, told 1News it was “obviously a very terrible experience for some customers” and they will be “continually seeing what they can do” in the future.

Van der Putten claimed their team in transport control was constantly looking at the lights and looking at where the congestion was building up to see where they could assist.

Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas said the rest of the city was congested, too.

“It was a bit of a perfect storm.

“The motorway was gridlocked, the on-ramps and off-ramps were choked up. There was this ongoing domino effect, so yeah, we didn’t have the best day.”

The demand was enormous, he said.

Shoppers were stuck in their cars at the Westfield Newmarket mall carpark for hours on Saturday. Photo / Coco Veber-Nichols

“Newmarket would’ve seen upwards of 70,000 people visit the precinct on Saturday alone.

“Historically, from research we’ve done, 60 per cent would be coming by car - so therein lies the problem.”

Knoff-Thomas encouraged shoppers to take advantage of the nearby bus lanes and train station.

With demand driven by Black Friday sales, and poor weather pushing shoppers indoors, Glynn said preventing the carpark chaos would have been difficult.

“When you get all that demand at once I don’t know if you can prevent it.

“It’s more about how it’s managed when these incidents do happen, it’s really about how you respond to it rather than trying to prevent it.”

Both Westfield and AT could have done more, he said.

“Westfield, as a mall operator, as soon as they could see how bad it was becoming I think they needed to get in touch with Auckland Transport. That may have happened, but it’s hard to tell.

“Auckland Transport could’ve made some changes to the phasing of the traffic lights to help start clearing the delay.”

He hoped Saturday’s mishap would prompt a response.

“I’d like to be optimistic that this is a bit of a wake-up call.

“At this scale, you could argue that there needs to be a formal response to address it.”

Knoff-Thomas said the Newmarket Business Association was engaged with AT and Westfield to avoid repeat incidents.

“We’ll be working very closely to see what we can do to increase the flow of traffic; there are things Auckland Transport Operations Centre can do to clear the roads.

“Westfield themselves have got more staff on for the weekends to make sure they can handle any traffic management issues. We’ll be well prepared going forward.”

Glynn encouraged would-be shoppers to think twice before visiting a mall at peak times.

“It can be tempting to go to a mall on a really rainy day.

“But [it’s worth] thinking carefully and knowing you could face delays because the majority of people who go to malls still go via car,” he said.