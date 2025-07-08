Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland
Updated

Auckland Transport spends $147k on ‘social influencers’ to promote alternative transport to cars

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

AT spent $147,765 to create content for their social media channels over 12 months. Photo / Jason Oxenham

AT spent $147,765 to create content for their social media channels over 12 months. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland Transport paid public figures to discourage car use and promote alternative modes of transport to their followers.

AT, the council-controlled organisation (CCO) responsible for Auckland’s transport services, spent $147,765 to create content for their social media channels.

The campaigns ran between May 2024 and May 2025.

AT called the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Auckland