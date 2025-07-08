AT spent $147,765 to create content for their social media channels over 12 months.
Photo / Jason Oxenham
Auckland Transport paid public figures to discourage car use and promote alternative modes of transport to their followers.
AT, the council-controlled organisation (CCO) responsible for Auckland’s transport services, spent $147,765 to create content for their social media channels.
The campaigns ran between May 2024 and May 2025.
AT called thegroup of 10 “social influencers” and said they were used “as one component within a suite of communication tools to help achieve two strategic objectives - mode choice and growing public transport patronage - to help ease Auckland’s growing congestion challenges”.
AT did not respond to questions about the expected return on investment.
The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance has criticised AT’s social media spending, arguing that paying influencers to tell the public what to do equates to social conditioning.
Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Sam Warren slammed AT’s use of influencers, claiming the entity “does everything but actually getting our roads moving”.
“This obsession with engineering the public’s behaviour is as silly as it is expensive. The answer is to focus on the basics well, provide excellent service and let Aucklanders choose what’s best for them.”
“Next in line is Auckland Transport, who is as guilty as the others for wasting ratepayer money on ideological twaddle that Aucklanders don’t need or want.”
An AT spokesperson said it remained “committed to using ratepayers’ money responsibly” and routinely reviews how it communicates with Aucklanders “to ensure we are getting value for money”.
“To date, [influencers] have been used to connect directly with Aucklanders specifically to encourage them to use a variety of transport modes, including public transport, walking and cycling, as well as cars.
“Research shows us that our customers want to hear from real people they can trust and want to be like, not just from AT.”
Tim Aitken, Auckland Council’s chief communications and marketing officer, said AT has an independent marketing department and strategy “and is responsible for making the appropriate choices for allocating its budget to achieve the necessary audience reach”.