A Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) request revealed various campaigns were commissioned and involved recognisable figures from various industries.

Radio personalities Tegan Yorwarth, Sin Howard, Jordan Vaha’Akolo, Sam Wallace and Azura Lane ran their own social media campaigns that encouraged people to use alternative modes of transport.

Comedian Chris Parker created a video that urged people to ditch their car and walk when they needed to run an errand.

The other influencers paid to run campaigns were musician Taylor Roche, chef Sam Low and content creators Elvis Lopeti and Hannah Koumakis.

AT did not respond to questions about the expected return on investment.

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance has criticised AT’s social media spending, arguing that paying influencers to tell the public what to do equates to social conditioning.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Sam Warren slammed AT’s use of influencers, claiming the entity “does everything but actually getting our roads moving”.

“This obsession with engineering the public’s behaviour is as silly as it is expensive. The answer is to focus on the basics well, provide excellent service and let Aucklanders choose what’s best for them.”

Warren noted that Mayor Wayne Brown had begun work on CCO reforms last week, aiming to centralise their various functions under the council itself.

“Next in line is Auckland Transport, who is as guilty as the others for wasting ratepayer money on ideological twaddle that Aucklanders don’t need or want.”

An AT spokesperson said it remained “committed to using ratepayers’ money responsibly” and routinely reviews how it communicates with Aucklanders “to ensure we are getting value for money”.

“To date, [influencers] have been used to connect directly with Aucklanders specifically to encourage them to use a variety of transport modes, including public transport, walking and cycling, as well as cars.

“Research shows us that our customers want to hear from real people they can trust and want to be like, not just from AT.”

Tim Aitken, Auckland Council’s chief communications and marketing officer, said AT has an independent marketing department and strategy “and is responsible for making the appropriate choices for allocating its budget to achieve the necessary audience reach”.

“However, with the increasing fragmentation of traditional media and the rise of social media platforms, the Auckland Council group must consider all ways to reach Aucklanders where they are.

“Partnering with credible voices can help deliver information in an authentic way, increasing public trust and engagement with council initiatives, consultations and campaigns.

“It is our view that influencer engagement should only proceed where there is a clear campaign rationale, measurable impact and alignment with council values and policies.”

Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown both identified AT as a barrier to improving Auckland’s transport, decision-making and development. Photo / Carson Bluck

As part of the CCO reforms, one of Mayor Brown’s key initiatives this year, AT has delegated its policymaking role back to the council, awaiting new legislation from the Government.

Last December, Mayor Brown and Transport Minister Simeon Brown (who is also the Minister for Auckland) jointly announced plans to “take back control” from AT by returning transport strategy, policy and planning powers to Auckland Council.

Both Browns identified AT as a barrier to improving Auckland’s transport, decision-making and development outcomes.

They cited the council’s 2024 annual report, which revealed only 29% of Aucklanders felt AT listened and responded to their transport needs and expectations.

“Aucklanders have become increasingly frustrated with how transport decisions are made and how little their views are taken into account,” the minister said.

“The existing transport governance model in Auckland is falling short of meeting the expectations of the Government, Auckland Council, and, most importantly, Aucklanders themselves.

“By returning decision-making power to elected representatives, we are enabling Aucklanders to directly influence the transport policies that affect their daily lives.”

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.