Bird flu outbreak: Culling of 80,000 chickens expected to start today

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The number of chickens needing to be culled has doubled as bird flu spreads to a second shed on the Otago farm. Photo / Ben Tomsett

  • About 80,000 chickens will be culled to contain New Zealand’s first case of bird flu H7N6.
  • Biosecurity New Zealand confirmed the virus had spread to a second shed, requiring the larger cull.
  • All poultry exports are on hold as Mainland Poultry works to eliminate the virus.

The culling of 80,000 chickens to contain New Zealand’s first confirmed case of high pathogenic avian influenza H7N6, or bird flu, is expected to get under way today.

They will be destroyed by CO2 containerised gas, which farms regularly use to euthanise chickens and is an existing industry standard practice. The method of disposal is still to be announced.

After an initial announcement on Monday that 40,000 birds were affected, Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said in a statement on Tuesday that the virus had spread to a second shed on the Otago farm, bringing the total number to 80,000.

Anderson said the humane culling, with the farmer’s co-operation, would start on Wednesday and take up to three days.

The farm at the centre of the outbreak. Photo / Ben Tomsett
All poultry exports have been put on hold as Mainland Poultry tries to rid the farm of the virus before it spreads.

Security staff have been placed at the gates to the property throughout the week.

Vehicles have been seen delivering gas canisters and earth-moving equipment to the property.

A spokesperson for Mainland Poultry said discussions were ongoing with the Ministry of Primary Industries on how the carcasses would be disposed.

A digger arrived at the farm yesterday morning. Photo / Ben Tomsett
The firm said no staff had been given leave due to the outbreak, as had previously been reported.

Some vehicles have been let on to the property and employees could be seen around the main office building.

Director-general of the ministry, Ray Smith, said that although it might seem like it, this is not yet the worst-case scenario.

“Even though we’ve been promoting this quite heavily, this is not the one [virus] that’s spread by migratory birds around the world, which hasn’t arrived in New Zealand yet.

“It’s a serious strain and it’s largely confined to the poultry industry.”

He said there is no indication the H7N6 virus has spread beyond the farm.

A 10km buffer zone had been placed around the farm, with restrictions to prevent the movement of animals, equipment, and feed.

One neighbour, who spoke to the Herald on the condition of anonymity, said they had two family members who worked at the Mainland Poultry free-range farm about an hour north of Dunedin.

“I drop my kids off to school just down the road, and I have wondered if it’s catchable for humans ... it’s pretty freaky.”

“Hopefully they can get rid of it and we can go back to normal quickly.”

