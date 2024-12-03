- About 80,000 chickens will be culled to contain New Zealand’s first case of bird flu H7N6.
- Biosecurity New Zealand confirmed the virus had spread to a second shed, requiring the larger cull.
- All poultry exports are on hold as Mainland Poultry works to eliminate the virus.
The culling of 80,000 chickens to contain New Zealand’s first confirmed case of high pathogenic avian influenza H7N6, or bird flu, is expected to get under way today.
They will be destroyed by CO2 containerised gas, which farms regularly use to euthanise chickens and is an existing industry standard practice. The method of disposal is still to be announced.
After an initial announcement on Monday that 40,000 birds were affected, Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said in a statement on Tuesday that the virus had spread to a second shed on the Otago farm, bringing the total number to 80,000.
Anderson said the humane culling, with the farmer’s co-operation, would start on Wednesday and take up to three days.