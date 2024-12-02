Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

By RNZ

All poultry exports are on hold until New Zealand is free of the highly pathogenic bird flu detected at a Moeraki egg farm, Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard says.

The Ministry for Primary Industries earlier said laying hens foraging outside were thought to have been infected with the H7N6 strain through a low pathogenic virus from wild waterfowl.

There are 40,000 chickens in the shed where the virus was identified, and teams will begin eradicating birds on Tuesday.

Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said there had been no signs of further infection so far.