Big win: Waikato Lotto player scoops up $4.5 million

A Lotto player in Te Aroha has scooped up a $4.5 million windfall in tonight's Powerball draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Te Aroha Supermarket and is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight's winner is the third Powerball winner already this year.
The Te Aroha win follows days after two South Island players from Twizel and Te Anau shared the first Powerball jackpot of the year, scoring $2.8 million each.
Another Lotto player from Taupō won $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight.
The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Pak'NSave Taupō.
Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Levin who took home $300,000.
The winning Strike ticket was sold at Levin Mall Lotto in Levin.