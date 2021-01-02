Lotto win: Two South Island winners split $5 million Powerball

Two Lotto tickets bought in the South Island have won their holders more than $2.5 million each. Photo / File

It's been a great start to 2021 for two people, who are now millions of dollars richer after winning Saturday's Lotto draw.

The two winners will each get $2,833,333 - half of the $5 million Powerball jackpot each and one-third of the Division One, worth $333,333.

Both of the winning tickets were sold in the South Island, one at The Market Store in Twizel and the other at Fresh Choice Te Anau.

Another Lotto player in Auckland won $333,333 with Lotto First Division. They purchased their ticket at Mobil Blockhouse Bay.

Strike Four has rolled over to Wednesday night.

Saturday's two big winners are the first Powerball wins of 2021, and come a week after one person in Oamaru won $18.25m with Powerball First Division.

On December 30, 11 people won Lotto Second Division, scoring $18,000 each. Tickets were sold in stores across the country, including three in Auckland.