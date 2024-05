One person has died after a motorbike crash last night in the Waikato town of Kihikihi, south of Te Awamutu.

Police said they were alerted to the crash on Flat Rd about 7.45pm.

One person died at the scene, which involved just one vehicle. The Serious Crash Unit was investigating and the cause of the crash was yet to be determined.

A St John spokesperson said last night that a helicopter, a rapid response unit, and an ambulance were sent to the scene at 7.50pm.