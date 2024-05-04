Voyager 2023 media awards
Woodhill mountain biking accident: Mum of two left paraplegic, family raise questions over safety warnings; bike park defends its record, cleared of health and safety breaches

Shayne Currie
15 mins to read
Kate Ganner with her son Fionn at their home in Takapuna. Kate is paraplegic after a mountain bike accident at Woodhill Mountain Bike Park. Photo / Alex Burton

A mother of two was resuscitated by her husband in front of their children after a mountain bike accident at Woodhill, west of Auckland city. As Kate Ganner adjusts to life in a wheelchair, the

