North Otago family bags second-largest Lotto Powerball win of the year

The second-largest Lotto Powerball win of the year has been bagged by a family from North Otago, who took away $18.25 million.

Their Christmas dreams came true on Boxing Day following the Lotto draw, as the family usually buy a triple-dip ticket a few times a month.

However, amid the festive spirit, the family treated themselves to tickets for the mammoth draw on both December 23 and December 26.

"Our minds are still spinning," says the winning man, who wishes to remain anonymous.

"We heard that the winning ticket had been bought at the Waitaki New World in Oamaru, which is where we always buy our tickets but had to wait until we got home to check ours.

"I checked it and couldn't believe it that we had all of the numbers. I must have checked it ten more times."

The $18.25 million Powerball prize is the second-largest of 2020. Photo / File

It's been a record year for Lotto New Zealand, with more people crowned overnight millionaires in 2020 than any other year.

A total of 62 ticket holders have had their bank accounts flooded with cash, of which a record-breaking 28 of them have been Powerball wins.

The previous most wins came in 2017 when 53 millionaires were made, and the third was 2018 when 46 millionaires were made.

The North Otago family has been back to Waitaki New World to have their win confirmed.

"It's still sinking in," the man said. "We have so many thoughts swirling around in our heads – it doesn't feel real yet."

The woman says they told their children and everyone started crying, "we just couldn't believe it," she said.

They haven't decided what they want to spend the money on yet but want to make a difference in the lives of those that really need it.

"We also want to help our children and wider family, and at some stage will probably treat ourselves to a new car," the man said.