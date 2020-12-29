Record year for Lotto in 2020: More overnight millionaires than any other year

More people have been made overnight millionaires this year than any other in Lotto New Zealand history - something worth celebrating after a rocky 2020.

A total of 62 ticket holders have had their bank accounts flooded with cash, of which a record-breaking 28 of them have been Powerball wins.

The previous most wins came in 2017 when 53 millionaires were made, and the third was 2018 when 46 millionaires were crowned.

Lotto NZ also celebrated its 33rd birthday this year in August and had its 2000th draw in October.

"2020 has been a challenging year on so many levels," Lotto NZ head of communications and corporate social responsibility Marie Winfield says.

"So it's awesome that a record number of Kiwis' lives changed overnight with Powerball during the year.

"In 2019, we had 16 Powerball winners who experienced the joy of winning big, this year we're already up to 28 and we still have one lucky last draw remaining."

A record number of Kiwis' lives have been changed overnight with Lotto in 2020. Photo / Supplied

This year's biggest Powerball jackpot was worth a whopping $50 million, and the must be won draw was won by two people in February.

The winners, one based in Auckland and the other in Hawke's Bay, opted to help family and friends with the money.

"I've bought a new house that we moved into recently and I've helped out family and friends," the Hawke's Bay winner said.

"I know it sounds cliche, but it has been absolutely life-changing for us.

"I can do everything I had envisioned doing in my life now and it helps me to build a better future for my kids and family."

The Auckland winner paid off their mortgage and immediate family before forking out on a holiday bach.

"I've bought a property in my happy place which I'm excited about," they said.

"I can't wait to make memories there with the kids because that's what this is all about – the huge grins on their faces when we share special memories."

Each year, 100 per cent of Lotto NZ profits go towards thousands of causes and charities throughout the country.

Since first launching in 1987, as of June 30, 2020, Lotto NZ had donated more than $4.9 billion.

Five biggest Powerball wins of 2020

1. $25.1 million, won on February 29, at Countdown Manukau City Mall in Auckland;

1. $25.1 million, won on February 29, on MyLotto;

3. $7.5 million, won on March 14, at Redwood Mini Market in Christchurch;

4. $13.2 million , won on April 18, on MyLotto;

5. $7.3 million , won on May 27, at The Store Westown in New Plymouth.