Website of the Year
Premium
New Zealand

Big Read: Five positive things we learned from major climate report

13 minutes to read
Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

The Climate Change Commission's just-released draft advice came with some fresh insights that should give New Zealand hope in meeting ambitious greenhouse gas targets. Science reporter Jamie Morton looked at five of them.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.